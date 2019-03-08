Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

PUBLISHED: 10:58 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 04 July 2019

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a St Albans rape after a police CCTV appeal.

You may also want to watch:

A teenage female victim was raped in the Alban Way, near Charrington Place, between 8.50pm and 9pm on Good Friday, April 19.

Following a police appeal on Monday, a St Albans boy was arrested on Tuesday, July 2 and has since been bailed.

Police are continuing with their investigations.

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Steps taken to force sale of ‘uninhabitable’ St Albans property

Money stock image. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Missing 14-year-old girl from Harpenden found

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Harpenden has been found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Long delays on outskirts of Redbourn due to roadworks

Herts County Councils highways team is reporting long delays on the A5183 northbound towards the junction for the B487 Redbourn Lane. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Athletics: St Albans Striders McMurray makes mark at BMC meeting

St Albans Striders James McMurray at the BMC meeting in Watford (pic Graham Smith)

St Albans fitness festival will not disrupt residents like drum and bass event, site owner promises

An event being held at Springfield Farm. Picture: Submitted by Vik Josh of Springfield Farm

Saw player opens St Albans organ festival at the Clock Tower

Dennis Teeth plays the saw as the opening act at the St Albans International Organ Festival. Picture: Laura Bill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists