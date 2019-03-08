Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a rape on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant Archant

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a St Albans rape after a police CCTV appeal.

A teenage female victim was raped in the Alban Way, near Charrington Place, between 8.50pm and 9pm on Good Friday, April 19.

Following a police appeal on Monday, a St Albans boy was arrested on Tuesday, July 2 and has since been bailed.

Police are continuing with their investigations.