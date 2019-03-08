Good Friday rape: St Albans boy, 15, arrested
PUBLISHED: 10:58 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 04 July 2019
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a St Albans rape after a police CCTV appeal.
A teenage female victim was raped in the Alban Way, near Charrington Place, between 8.50pm and 9pm on Good Friday, April 19.
Following a police appeal on Monday, a St Albans boy was arrested on Tuesday, July 2 and has since been bailed.
Police are continuing with their investigations.
