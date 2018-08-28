Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ten-year-old writes to Prime Minster Theresa May about littering in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:33 20 December 2018

Lily-Rose Gruber wrote a letter to Theresa May about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine Higgs

Lily-Rose Gruber wrote a letter to Theresa May about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine Higgs

Archant

A 10-year-old eco-warrior has penned a letter to the Prime Minister about her concerns over littering.

Lily-Rose Gruber wrote a letter to Theresa May about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine HiggsLily-Rose Gruber wrote a letter to Theresa May about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine Higgs

Margaret Wix Primary School pupil Lily-Rose Gruber noticed how much rubbish was bring dumped in St Albans woodland when walking through the Batchwood Estate with her mum, Catherine Higgs.

Picking up enough discarded waste to more than fill a whole bin bag, Lily-Rose determined to flag this to the highest authority in the land.

Drafting the words for more than a week, she wrote: “Dear Theresa May, I’m writing to you on behalf of our wildlife. I’ve noticed a huge amount of plastic waste on the floor of our forest.

“I feel strongly that this is despicable because poor little animals could pick up parts of plastic packaged items (such as a bottle cap) to feed it’s young.”

Theresa May's reply about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine HiggsTheresa May's reply about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine Higgs

She stresses we should “treat our landmarks with care and consideration to ensure that we keep these species from extinction”, asking St Albans district council (SADC) to install more bins around green spaces.

Just two weeks later, Lily-Rose received a reply. It said: “It was very good of you to get in touch with your concerns about plastic litter on forest wildlife, and for taking the time and trouble to share your thoughts and suggestions on this important matter.”

The letter has been forwarded to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Catherine said she was really proud: “She is like a little eco-warrior, she has taken it really seriously and she is not letting this go - so good luck SADC!”

Lily-Rose was chuffed with the reply, Catherine said: “She kept saying, ‘They haven’t written back’ and I told her ‘They are busy with Brexit’.

“I think she wants people to be more aware of the impact rubbish has on the environment.”

Portfolio holder for the environment at SADC, Cllr Frances Leonard, said: “Lily-Rose is clearly a very determined and resourceful young person who has a passion for the environment and the outdoor life.

“I would be happy to meet her to discuss her request for more bins as well as the need to campaign against litter and flytips which can be such a blight on the landscape. We always welcome feedback from our residents – whatever their age – and are open to suggestions about where bins are best placed.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans leisure centre running Christmas party for seniors

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Ten-year-old writes to Prime Minster Theresa May about littering in St Albans

Lily-Rose Gruber wrote a letter to Theresa May about litter in St Albans. Picture: Catherine Higgs

Race for play-off place starts at Eastbourne says St Albans City manager Ian Allinson

David Noble's goal gave St Albans City the win against Hertford Town in the Herts Senior Cup. Picture: Leigh Page

Only three homes left at luxury Harpenden development

CGI of the Westminster Fields development in Harpenden. Picture: Shanly Homes

St Albans synagogue reveals artwork to honour relatives who have passed away

The memorial tree revealed by the St Albans Masorti Synagogue (SAMS). Picture: SAMS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists