Visitors deck the halls at St Albans Christmas Tree Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:17 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 11 December 2019

St Stephen's Church Christmas Tree Festival in St Albans. Picture: Alison Pether

Trees were adorned with festive decorations at a Christmas tree festival in St Albans over the weekend.

The festival was held at St Stephen's Church in Watling Street from Friday, December 6 to Monday, December 9.

Refreshments and musical entertainment were on hand throughout the weekend, and visitors flocked to see the trees decorated by members of local organisations.

There were 38 Christmas trees in total, decorated around the theme of Christmas carols, and the festival was sponsored by the St Stephen's Flower Guild.

Knitted Christmas trees were made by members of the congregation and church groups, and other trees were decorated by fellow churches, Grace Muriel House care home, St Albans Soroptimists, the King Harry pub, local brownie packs, school pupils and more.

Tree names ranged from traditional carols such as 'O Little Town of Bethlehem' to 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and 'Food Glorious Food'.

