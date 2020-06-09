Advanced search

St Albans Cathedral set to reopen for private prayer

PUBLISHED: 18:32 09 June 2020

St Albans Cathedral will reopen for private prayer on Monday, June 15. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral will reopen for private prayer on Monday, June 15. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral has announced that it will be opening its doors again for private prayer, after having to close when the coronavirus hit the UK.

The cathedral will be welcoming people from Monday, June 15 at 11am.

The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John Dean of St Albans said: “It is a real joy as well as a relief to be able to let people into the cathedral again, although of course for the time being we will have to be careful about numbers and distancing.

You may also want to watch:

“I hope everyone will feel able to come and enjoy the peace and sense of presence, and perhaps to light a candle and pray for an end to the pandemic, and for those it has most badly affected.”

Entry to the cathedral will be limited at any one time, and will remain through the welcome centre.

A new one-way route has been introduced and hand sanitiser units will be positioned at key points.

The live streaming of the Sunday Eucharist on YouTube will continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

‘We struggle to pay rent’: Herts hospital staff slam contractor for failure to pay living wage

Staff who work for a contractor at Watford General hospital said they were not earning a living wage.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

‘We struggle to pay rent’: Herts hospital staff slam contractor for failure to pay living wage

Staff who work for a contractor at Watford General hospital said they were not earning a living wage.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Cathedral set to reopen for private prayer

St Albans Cathedral will reopen for private prayer on Monday, June 15. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

St Albans wildlife groups hope to bring more bees to the city

The St Albans pollinator aims to encourage more bees. Picture: BID

Chidy Chid bang bang! St Albans City swoop for two strikers

Chid Onokwai has moved to St Albans City from Haringey Borough. Picture: GEORGE PHILIPPOU/TGS PHOTO

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Historic England emergency fund launched to help region’s heritage sites

A building conservator repointing the east end of a church. Picture: James O. Davies / Historic England Archive
Drive 24