St Albans Cathedral set to reopen for private prayer

St Albans Cathedral has announced that it will be opening its doors again for private prayer, after having to close when the coronavirus hit the UK.

The cathedral will be welcoming people from Monday, June 15 at 11am.

The Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John Dean of St Albans said: “It is a real joy as well as a relief to be able to let people into the cathedral again, although of course for the time being we will have to be careful about numbers and distancing.

“I hope everyone will feel able to come and enjoy the peace and sense of presence, and perhaps to light a candle and pray for an end to the pandemic, and for those it has most badly affected.”

Entry to the cathedral will be limited at any one time, and will remain through the welcome centre.

A new one-way route has been introduced and hand sanitiser units will be positioned at key points.

The live streaming of the Sunday Eucharist on YouTube will continue.