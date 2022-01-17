London Colney children will be going nuts for this new Scouts group

The 1st London Colney Scout Group opened it doors last week to welcome in its youngest members to the Scouting family, the Squirrel Scouts. - Credit: Scouts

Are you looking for a new activity club for your four to six-year-old?

The 1st London Colney Scout Group opened its doors last week to welcome its youngest members to the Scouting family, the Squirrel Scouts.

The night was officially opened by St Albans Mayor Cllr Edgar Hill who remained throughout the hour-long meeting enjoying the activities and games the Squirrels took part in.

Group Scout leader Jack 'Chick' Taylor said: “It was amazing to see our new Squirrels take part in all of the activities with such enthusiasm, it made the whole planning process really worthwhile.

"The 17-strong drey of girls and boys was led by newly invested Squirrel Scout Leader Faith Higgins and Amey Montgomery along with two young leaders from the Explorer Scout section, Eva Maynard and Zoe Zatko. Thanks should also go to Liz Ivory who pestered the group to open this section a long time ago!"

Herts District Commissioner Annette Payne said: “Being able to welcome Squirrel Scouts to the St Albans Scouting family to help children young people gain skills for life at a time when it matters most, and after young people have missed out on so much recently is a joy. It would not be possible without the large number of volunteers who give up their time to support young people across the district.”

Squirrel Scouts is aimed at children aged four to five and members will wear red uniforms and earn badges.

The early years Scouting programme aims to build up a positive, safe environment for young children to develop, and will include activities like pitching a blanket tent, planting seeds or learning to be part of a team.

New badges that Squirrels can earn will include Feel Good, Be Active, Explore Outdoors, Brilliant Builder and Exciting Experiments. All culminating in the Chief Scouts Acorn badge, which will be the highest achievement for the Squirrel Scouts.

For more details about members, joining or volunteering go to www.stalbansscouts.org