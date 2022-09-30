College unveils sporting masterplan

Paul McCormack, Oaklands College deputy principal (finance, resources and college planning), Claire Dolan, deputy principal (strategy, partnership and business development) and Harpreet Nagra, deputy principal (curriculum, performance and student experience) at the launch of the Oaklands sporting masterplan. - Credit: Oaklands College

A new initiative aims to develop a St Albans campus into a world-class sporting venue to inspire, nurture and develop the country's elite athletes.

The principal and chief executive of Oaklands College, Andrew Slade, has unveiled their Aspirational Masterplan, which will see over £100mn of investment in new sports and teaching facilities on the Smallford site.

The college, which is still celebrating its former students’ phenomenal success at the summer's Commonwealth Games, is home to the Oaklands Wolves Athletics Academy, and has already helped produce some of GB’s exceptional athletes.

Andrew Slade, principal and CEO of Oaklands, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimmons, the Mayor of Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield, Nick Tompkins, Saracens and Wales rugby centre, HCC chairman Annie Brewster, and John O'Callaghan - Partnership Director HSP, at the launch of the Oaklands College Aspirational Masterplan.

Graduate Olivia Breen has continued to shine on the athletics stage since following her dream at Oaklands College. Olivia, who left Oaklands in 2017, took gold in the Women’s T37-38 100m in Birmingham, bringing her Gold medal count to six.

Olivia’s rise has been proudly watched by the college, fellow athletes and academy staff alike, but the story behind her brilliance is an awe-inspiring one.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy from an early age, Olivia was determined not to let her disability define her life and embarked on a career defining pathway at Oaklands which would ultimately see her reach the London 2012 Paralympic Games and most recently the Commonwealth Games, and pick up a collection of medals.

Sprinter Darryl Neita, an Oaklands student in 2013/4, took bronze in the Women’s 100m at both the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships in Munich. Daryll made history in Tokyo in 2021 by becoming the first British female since 2008 to make an Olympic 100m final.

Oaklands alum James Arnott, a silver medallist back in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, narrowly missed out on a medal this year. Arnott, who left Plymouth to move to St Albans and study at Oaklands, finished fourth in the final of the combined T45-47 100m at the Alexander Stadium. James was born with Erb’s Palsy, which causes restricted movement in his left shoulder.

Other Oaklands alumni who were close to medals were Ojie Edoburun, who was semi-finalist in the 100m event in Birmingham, sprinter Ama Pipi, who came fourth in the 400m, and Celia Quansah, who competed in Team GB for Rugby sevens at Birmingham.

Another ex-Oaklands student, sprinter Reece Prescod placed seventh in the European Championships in Munich in March this year.

The college also runs academies in basketball, cycling, hockey, netball, rugby and football – both men’s and women’s - as well as the highly successful Arsenal Women’s Academy.

Deputy principal Claire Dolan said: “Over the years we have had huge success in producing athletes and sports professionals of a world-beating standard. Our alumni who brought home medals and accolades in this year’s Commonwealth Games and World Championships are just the tip of the iceberg. Athletes come to Oaklands to study from all over the UK to take advantage of our top-quality sporting academies and we are so proud of their achievements.

“St Albans and Hertfordshire schools and colleges are quite rightly proud of their young people’s academic successes, but there’s more than one route to success in life and Oaklands’ athletes’ achievements demonstrate that.

“We pride ourselves on running sports academies which give young people the chance to study a wide variety of courses including A-Level and vocational qualifications, while participating in high-level athletics and sports development programmes."