St Columba’s College raises over £1,500 for the Poppy Appeal

St Columba's College CCF cadets joined headmaster David Buxton to present a donation to Sue Rose, the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal coordinator for St Albans. - Credit: St Columba's College

The Combined Cadet Force (CCF) at St Columba’s College in St Albans raised £1,627 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal with a sponsored march and shoot.

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the independent Catholic day school decided to repeat last year’s activities in support of the Poppy Appeal, with over 60 cadets and parents participating.

Organiser of the fundraising activity, Staff Sergeant Patrick Burns said: “This year, we again decided to run a march and shoot to support the Poppy Appeal. Thank you to our Columban community for donating to this important cause.”

This year’s march and shoot raised £1,047, with an additional £580 raised through the sale of poppies.

CCF cadets were joined by school headmaster David Buxton to present the cheque to Sue Rose, the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal coordinator for St Albans.