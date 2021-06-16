News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Verulamium splash park closed unexpectedly

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:09 PM June 16, 2021   
St Albans Splash Park.

St Albans Splash Park is currently closed. - Credit: Archant

Excited children are arriving at St Albans splash park only to discover it closed.

The popular Verulamium Park attraction, which sees parents from all over the county heading for a paddle every summer, is not opening for the foreseeable future, the council has confirmed.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, who is responsible for the park, explained what had happened: “We had no option but to close the splash park because of a major mechanical fault.

“We are now seeking replacement water pumps and some other parts.

“As soon as the problem arose, our leisure operators contacted people who had booked slots to inform them of the enforced closure, put up signs on the gates and posts on social media. Everyone has been very understanding.

You may also want to watch:

“It is most unfortunate that this has happened during the warm weather when the splash park is in high demand, but such breakdowns happen from time to time even with the best maintained equipment.

“We are now working flat out to get this hugely popular attraction back in action as soon as possible.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Harpenden retailers call on county to end town centre road closures
  2. 2 Harpenden man charged after journalist chased through Whitehall
  3. 3 Freedom Day delay is a financial blow to local businesses
  1. 4 Verulamium splash park closed unexpectedly
  2. 5 It's showtime at Rothamsted with West End stars performing in 'Musicals at the Manor'
  3. 6 Teen gang attacks boy in Verulamium Park
  4. 7 Could Aldi be coming to Harpenden?
  5. 8 Freedom Day: More than half of Herts residents welcome delay to lockdown easing
  6. 9 Schoolgirl donates hair to Little Princess Trust
  7. 10 Property Spotlight: A penthouse apartment at St Albans' Gabriel Square
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Street in St Albans

Lockdown Easing

George Street traders call for permanent pedestrianisation as street...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel

Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The future of amenity land in Furse Avenue was up for debate.

Resident accused of 'land-grab' over bid to annexe amenity space

Deborah Price Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The proposed new constituency for Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus