Verulamium splash park closed unexpectedly

Published: 12:09 PM June 16, 2021

Excited children are arriving at St Albans splash park only to discover it closed.

The popular Verulamium Park attraction, which sees parents from all over the county heading for a paddle every summer, is not opening for the foreseeable future, the council has confirmed.

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, who is responsible for the park, explained what had happened: “We had no option but to close the splash park because of a major mechanical fault.

“We are now seeking replacement water pumps and some other parts.

“As soon as the problem arose, our leisure operators contacted people who had booked slots to inform them of the enforced closure, put up signs on the gates and posts on social media. Everyone has been very understanding.

“It is most unfortunate that this has happened during the warm weather when the splash park is in high demand, but such breakdowns happen from time to time even with the best maintained equipment.

“We are now working flat out to get this hugely popular attraction back in action as soon as possible.”