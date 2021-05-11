London Colney paddling pool to close - but splash pad replacement approved

Published: 10:31 AM May 11, 2021

The paddling pool in London Colney will be replaced with a splash pad. - Credit: LCPC

The much-loved, and well-used paddling pool in London Colney will not be re-opening again due to health and safety fears.

The facility, at Morris Recreation Ground field, is to remain permanently closed due to a health and safety report which highlighted that the pool presents too many risks to children.

Originally the pool was closed due to government coronavirus guidance in summer 2020 and was expected to re-open this summer.

But at its annual council meeting, members of London Colney Parish Council supported a replacement water feature in the form of a splash pad with at least 10 play items along with the infrastructure needed to run the facility.

Newly elected chairman, Cllr Malcolm MacMillan, who opened the pool in 1990 when he was Mayor of St Albans, said:” It’s sad to see one of the best used facilities over the past 30 years being closed, but it is simply not fit for purpose when the risks to children are considered.”

You may also want to watch:

But he offered hope for the future with the new splash pad, which will have a life span of 25 years: “It is really good news for the children of the village as they will be able to have fun in the sun in the future, in a safer environment."

Waste water from the pad will be collected and stored to be used for irrigation of floral displays, cricket wickets and cleaning equipment.

The chair of the finance committee, Cllr Dreda Gordon, confirmed that the total project cost will be £200,000 and added, “We are in a financially favourable situation having received a receipt for the lease of the new surgery being developed at the community centre.

"It is marvellous to be able to fund a facility that will give great fun to children over the next 25 years.”

It is anticipated that the new splash pad will be open in summer 2022.