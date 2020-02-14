Charity spinathon is raising money for brain injury charity

A brain injury charity is encouraging people to get pedalling.

Charity Headway are holding a spinathon event at St Albans' Westminster Lodge on Saturday, February 29 between 1-5pm.

Chief executive of Headway John Archer said: "Together we're aiming to raise as much as we can for Headway Hertfordshire who help people recovering from a brain injury and also support their carers and close family.

"The event will be full of energy and fun and is open to anyone over the age of 16 who can cycle for an hour."

The spinathon is being organised by St Albans residents Marian and James Ferguson on the back of their recent headshave for the charity, which raised £10,000. James is the survivor of a road traffic accident which occurred while he was training for a Land's End to John O'Groats bike ride in 2015.