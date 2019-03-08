Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Zoo Watch: Breeding boost for endangered spider species at Whipsnade Zoo

PUBLISHED: 20:35 19 June 2019

Endangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Endangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Archant

Conservationists at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo are celebrating after one of the world's most endangered spider species had a boost in numbers.

Endangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSLEndangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Approximately 100 endangered Desertas wolf spiderlings hatched on 21 May.

You may also want to watch:

The success follows two years of careful planning, in which conservationists found a dark cellar at the zoo to be the ideal environment for the species to breed. It is only the second time the species has been bred in captivity anywhere in the world.

The large, grey spiders, native to Desertas Grande Island in Madeira, only breed once or twice in their lifetimes.

Endangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSLEndangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

Zookeeper Tyrone Capel said: "It has been fantastic to see these spiderlings hatch, and after two weeks clinging onto their mother's back, climb off her to go their own way.

"With a healthy population here at ZSL, we can continue to contribute to vital conservation research into one of the world's most endangered arachnids."

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Zoo Watch: Breeding boost for endangered spider species at Whipsnade Zoo

Endangered spiders hatch at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: ZSL

St Albans woman walks 100k in two days for Alzheimer’s charity

Jenny Clark from St Albans completed the Jurassic Coast Challenge. Picture: Razzberry Panda

St Albans garden centre raises thousands for Cardiac Risk in the Young

Burston Garden Centre in St Albans raised nearly £9,000 for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young). Picture: Burston Garden Centre

Hertfordshire stillbirth rate below national average

A newborn baby right after delivery.

St Albans Striders keep the pressure up at the top of the Midweek Road Race League

St Albans Striders' Anna Buckingham at the finish of the Ridgeway Relay Race at Ivinghoe.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists