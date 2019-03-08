Herts Drug and alcohol services team up to help more addicts

Drug and alcohol services across Herts have joined forces with the county council in a bid to help more people through a joined-up approach.

Hatfield-based Spectrum drug and alcohol recovery service - part of charity Change, Grow, Live - recovery support service Emerging Futures and day rehabilitation centre The Living Room have partnered-up with Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) to deliver support for people with drug and alcohol issues across the county - including treatment, housing and aftercare.

The partnership was officially announced at 'Changing Herts', a launch event for the three services which took place last month.

The Living Room covers Stevenage and St Albans and Spectrum operates in both Welwyn Hatfield and St Albans.

Speakers included Tim Hutchings, cabinet member for public health and prevention, and Iain MacBeath, HCC director of adult care services.

All three services say they are committed to a whole-person approach, where people with drug and alcohol issues will go through a recovery journey starting with harm reduction measures that keep them safe and have access to transitional housing while they are still using drugs or alcohol.

The vision is that as people develop in their recovery, they will have access to abstinence-based housing and community rehabilitation to help them achieve long-term recovery.

Expanded support for young people and families will be included, with outreach workers from Spectrum CGL visiting young people in their homes, schools or other community settings to help prevent drug and alcohol issues from escalating.

HCC cabinet member for public health and prevention Tim Hutchings said: "We are committed to working with our partners and funding services so that we can ensure the young people, adults and families in Hertfordshire who need help receive the right level of swift, professional support.

"We are delighted and excited that these three services have come together in partnership as it will help to provide a more seamless service."

To find out more visit www.emergingfutures.org.uk

www.livingroomherts.org and www.changegrowlive.org/content/spectrum-hertfordshire-drug-alcohol-services-hatfield