Children have spook-tacular time at silent Halloween disco in Redbourn

Children with autism, ADHD and related conditions enjoyed the Space Halloween silent disco in Redbourn. Picture: Space Archant

Children with autism, ADHD and related conditions dressed up as skeletons and vampires for a spooky silent disco in Redbourn.

The silent Halloween disco was held on Sunday, October 20 at Aubrey Park Hotel, and was organised by the charity Space, which helps children and their families across Herts.

Children at the disco were able to control their own headphones and adjust the music channel and volume, and decided for themselves whether or not they wanted to dress up.

The charity aimed to create a sensory Halloween ambience, while giving the children the option to dip in and out and go to breakaway areas to relax.

Nicky Chaperlin, of Space, said: "Halloween can be a difficult time for many of our young people.

"Combine that with the complicated demands of socialising, sensory overload and anxiety it can become very isolating for our families.

"We wanted to create a safe environment that offered all the seasonal Halloween festivities, but delivered in a way that our families could access and enjoy to the full - so the silent disco idea was born."

Face-painter Lia Hayes helped each child create the spooky look they wanted, DJ Danny provided the music and Rumblers Farm Shop in Hemel Hempstead donated 30 pumpkins to the Halloween decor.

Aubrey Park Hotel donated the use of their Oak Suite free of charge, and provided a buffet and a lit dance floor for the children.

A hotel spoksperson said: "When Space approached us about holding their silent disco here with us, it was something we jumped at the chance to support.

"It is a charity and a cause that is close to our hearts so we knew we had to help.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working so closely with Space, and really hope to continue this great new working relationship to help raise awareness."

Nicky added: "The feedback we have had from out families has been wonderful and so heartwarming.

"Many families expressed the difficulties they face in getting their children to even leave the house, and yet they had such an amazing time and built some magical memories."

The St Albans branch of Space meets at St Albans Girls' School (STAGS) on the second Friday of the month during term time, between 10am and 12pm.