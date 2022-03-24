Live
Updates as more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut
- Credit: UK Power Networks
A power cut has impacted a large area of Hertfordshire and north London.
Towns in Hertfordshire have reportedly been plunged into darkness, with street lights off in St Albans and Hatfield.
According to UK Power Networks' power cut map, most incidents are expected to be fixed between 9 and 10pm.
UK Power Networks has said that more than 5,000 properties have been impacted in 67 postcode areas.
Some incidents are already fixed, with power reportedly back on in the Potters Bar area.
Residents have taken to social media to share their experiences.
One Twitter user wrote: "Power cut for the whole of St Albans.
"No street lights, traffic lights. All shops and restaurants dark.
"This is... dystopian."
Another wrote: "Houses all dark between Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City."
A restauranteur said: "Our restaurant in Potters Bar EN6 has diners sitting in the dark trying to eat."
They added that power has now been restored to the restaurant, but some of the computer systems remained offline.
Residents have also reported issues with their mobile reception.
On the railways, Thameslink and Great Northern have reported disruption to their networks.
Trains were earlier unable to call at Potters Bar, Brookmans Park, Welham Green and Hatfield stations, but the service has since resumed.
An earlier statement read: "If you are travelling to or from one of these stations and have not begun your journey we strongly advise delaying your journey until the issue is rectified."
Thameslink has said that trains will not call at St Albans City due to a lack of lighting.
The company has said lighting should return to the station at around 8pm.
Tickets are being accepted on Arriva Buses route 321 between Luton, Harpenden, St Albans and Watford Junction.
UK Power Networks has been contacted for comment.