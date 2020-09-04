St Albans care home presented with minibus by charity trust

The keys to Fosse House's new minibus being handed over to home manager Zoe Hiscox by Mike Humphreys from the West Herts Charity Trust. Archant

Day trips to the seaside are on the cards for staff and residents at a St Albans care home thanks to the donation of a minibus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Resident Maureen inside Fosse House's new minibus. Resident Maureen inside Fosse House's new minibus.

Fosse House in Ermine Close was presented with the keys to a disabled accessible Citroen relay minibus by the West Herts Charity Trust, which supports and assists local charities by providing training and vehicles.

For the past 18 months, the care home, which is managed by not for profit care provider Quantum Care, has been raising funds for their own minibus, with a target of £8,000 to hit.

This included a ‘food-share’ scheme, where the staff give donations on a weekly basis for food that would otherwise go to landfill due to packaging not passing Trading Standards guidelines. Any leftover food is then donated to food banks.

You may also want to watch:

But then Fosse House was chosen to receive the charity’s 99th converted minibus, joining the ranks of many other organisations who have been presented with a vehicle, including hospices, Scout groups and schools.

Home manager Zoë Hiscox said: “We are thrilled with the minibus and cannot wait until outings can be resumed again. When we first decided to start fundraising it seemed an impossible task to raise such a large amount of money.

“We wouldn’t have done it without the kind generous donations received from family members and the funds raised by the staff from our café contributions and our weekly food-share. I am so incredibly proud of every single member of the team here.

“With huge thanks and gratitude to West Herts Charity Trust, what an amazing charity. The donation also included the mini-bus being sign-written so we hope to be seen out and about in the local community.”

Fosse House resident Maureen said: “It is absolutely marvellous; I am looking forward to going to Southend at the weekend – when we are allowed to go on outings again.”

Charity trustee Richard Minashi said: “We understand how important it is for Fosse House residents to be able to get out, and about especially after the lockdown and we were pleased to help.”