Hundreds visit Harpenden venues for Southdown Festival 2019

The Grove School Fete attracted more than 500 people with music from both children�s and adult choirs, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a fire engine, face painting and an ice cream van. It was part of the second annual Southdown Festival in Harpenden. Picture: Instagram @annahornephoto Archant

A varied schedule of events made for a lively weekend during a second annual festival in Harpenden.

The 2019 Southdown Festival included a comedy night, coffee concert, mini beer festival and quiz evening, among other events.

Britain's Got Talent star Graeme Matthews was one of the acts looking for laughs at the Plough and Harrow for its Comedy Night.

More than £700 was raised at the charity quiz by The Harpenden Trust, which raffled off prizes donated by local businesses.

Local bands The Alligators and The Low Lamps drew a big audience to The Carpenters Arms' beer garden, which ran at the same time as a Songs of Praise concert at St John's Church.

The Grove School Fete attracted more than 500 people with music from both children's and adult choirs, craft stalls, a bouncy castle, a fire engine, face painting and an ice cream van.

St John's Church Rev James Brown performed for the fete-goers with his guitar and singing.

He said: "It was great to have so many people from the local Southdown community come to the fete.

"We were really pleased, especially as this was the first year we've added it to the festival overall."

The whole festival, which ran from September 6 to 8, raised £3,913 for The Harpenden Trust and The Royal Marsden hospital.

One of the organisers, Irvine Hunter, said: "Thanks to everyone who came out to make the festival a success and to local traders for supporting it.

"We're still finding our feet in many ways but we look forward to an even better festival next year. That's my 2020 vision."

Find out more about The Harpenden Trust at www.theharpendentrust.org.uk. It supports individuals, families and community organisations in the AL5 postcode area.

