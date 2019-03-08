Southdown Christmas lights event with Santa returns

The big Christmas lights switch-on in Southdown is returning this year.

The annual Lights and Lanterns Extravaganza will welcome the Christmas season to Southdown on Friday, November 29.

The event begins at 5.30pm with a procession starting from Grove School and leading down Grove Road to the Christmas tree. Several local vendors and organisations will have stalls at the event, and there will be an on-site funfair and fire station. Visitors will be treated to carol performances by Grove School pupils and the Miscellany Folk Singers throughout the evening.

Father Christmas will be greeting children in Santa's Grotto, which is free of charge and open from 6pm until 7pm.

The lights will be switched on at 6.15pm.

The evening was organised by Harpenden council and the Southdown Lights Up.

Further details can be found at www.harpenden.gov.uk/christmas