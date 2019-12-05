South Mimms arrests in wake of Harpenden Range Rover theft spate

Two men were arrested last night in South Mimms in connection with the theft of eight Range Rovers which have been stolen in the Harpenden area in the last two weeks.

The men - aged 32 and 34, and both from Essex - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

The 32-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and having no driving licence. Both men are currently in police custody.

Herts police have issued the following advice to motorists in a bid to help keep their vehicles safe:

- Park a second car in front of your Range Rover

- Park it close to movement activated lights

- Use a crook lock

- Look at options to either upgrade or install tracker systems

- Keep your keys in a faraday bag even when you are out of the house to avoid your key being cloned