Museum lit in orange to highlight gender-based violence

Soroptomists and their supporters outside St Albans Museum + Gallery, which has been illuminated in orange to raise awareness of gender-based violence. - Credit: Jane Slatter

A campaign to 'Orange Hertfordshire' and raise awareness of gender-based violence saw St Albans Museum + Gallery illuminated in amber.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked annually around the world on November 25, and is followed by 16 days of activism.

This year, Soroptimist International St Albans and District has urged businesses across the area to light up orange between November 25-December 10 as part of the call to action, with the Museum + Gallery leading the campaign.

Jane Slatter, spokesperson for St Albans Soroptimists said: "It was great for everyone to be able to get together this year for the 'switch on', standing in solidarity to end gender based violence."

Event organiser Louise Marron, who is also a member of St Albans Soroptimists, added: "We have heard from lots of individuals and businesses about what they are doing to Orange Hertfordshire and raise awareness of gender based violence - I have already received pictures from Burton's biscuits in St Albans and Rattigans in Welwyn Garden City."

St Albans Museum + Gallery has been illuminated in orange. - Credit: Jane Slatter



