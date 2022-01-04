Fathers' fun run boosts funds for community centre

The New Year got off to a great start with a 5km sponsored Fun Run for Dads raising over £1,900 for the new Cottonmill Community and Cycling Centre.

The event, which was organised by Naz Uddin and volunteers from Sopwell Community Trust, was the first of the Cottonmill Centre fundraising projects being organised this year to help cover building costs for the centre, which is due to be completed in April.

Naz, who sits on the Cottonmill Centre Fundraising Group, said: “The Fun Run was a great success. I’d like to thank everyone who helped organise the event, and all the runners and sponsors for helping to raise these much-needed funds for this brilliant new centre, which will be a focal point in Sopwell.”

Runner Cllr Sarwar Shamsher, with his daughter Tayiba. - Credit: Sopwell Community Trust

Sopwell district councillor Sarwar Shamsher said: “It was a great way to get fit for 2022! The new centre is going to be a tremendous boost for Sopwell residents, and the cycling facilities will benefit cyclists and aspiring cyclists across St Albans.”

Cllr Danny Clare as Thor, with Mark Howland as Pikachu. - Credit: Sopwell Community Trust

Cllr Danny Clare, who came third in the Fun Run, added: “I was really pleased to take part in this event, helping Sopwell Community Trust raise funds for the quiet room, kitchen and washing facilities at the new centre. Very pleased to have contributed and to have dragged myself off the sofa and get out running so quickly in the New Year.”

The Cottonmill Centre Community Crowdfunder also raised over £18,000 in eight weeks, with numerous local businesses contributing rewards including The Lower Red Lion, Sopwell House, La Cosa Nostra, Tavah, Cellar Door Wines, Cobbled Kitchen and Jefferson Crafts.

Michelle Mackenzie, chair of the Cottonmill and Sopwell Hub campaign said: “Because of a late unexpected increase in building costs, we need to raise £79,000 before 31st March. We are now asking local businesses to come forward with donations to name one of the rooms in the centre, or to get recognition on the main Honours Board.”

Business interested in making a large donation are asked to see cottonmillandsopwellhub.org or to email funding@cottonmillandsopwellhub.org