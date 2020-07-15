Looking for luxury after lockdown? St Albans’ Sopwell House announces reopening

Afternoon tea will be on offer at Sopwell House. Picture: Art Is Life Photography Copyright:Art Is Life Photography

St Albans’ Sopwell House has announced it will reopen its doors to guests tomorrow, having already been using its grounds for picnic hampers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brasserie at Sopwell House will be one of the many things on offer when it reopens. Picture: Courtesy of Sopwell House The Brasserie at Sopwell House will be one of the many things on offer when it reopens. Picture: Courtesy of Sopwell House

The further reopening comes following an announcement by culture secretary Oliver Dowden last week, which has allowed spas and beauticians to return following lockdown. Today it will be opening up its bedrooms, The Brasserie, outdoor terrace, cocktail lounge and conservatory, with its restaurant reopening on July 24.

General manager Angelina Chua told the Herts Ad: “We are over the moon to be finally opening the doors to Sopwell House! It has been a tough few months for the hospitality industry but we have worked hard and taken the time to refresh the hotel and grounds, make improvements and of course prepare a safe environment for our beloved guests.

The conservatory bar will once agian welcome guests. Picture: Courtesy of Sopwell House The conservatory bar will once agian welcome guests. Picture: Courtesy of Sopwell House

“The biggest impact that COVID-19 and the lockdown restrictions has had is on the meetings and events side of our business and of course the spa. We hold around 45 weddings a year and many conferences and events every month which are a huge part of our business so this has obviously had an effect on the hotel now and going forward, until government guidance can be more clear.

“We have plans and ideas in place for creative ways of serving food and drink and also providing a safe distanced environment.”

The restaurant will be reopening on July 24. Picture: Ronak Patel The restaurant will be reopening on July 24. Picture: Ronak Patel

For all the foodies out there, the accommodation is offering a number of options for guests, including a afternoon tea or Ploughman’s hamper for two to enjoy in the gardens.

You may also want to watch:

There is also the friends or family reunite package, complete with overnight break and private dining, with catered private barbecue on the terrace,

The luxury spot says it will offer “the ultimate post lockdown experience for couples, friends and families, focusing on indulgence and seclusion”.

New this summer, the hotel has created a series of offers including an in-room spa experience.

The spa itself will not be open, however the reopening date for Cottonmill is scheduled to be announced later this week.

What is the hotel doing to help customers feel at ease? Angelina explained: “We have created a ‘Stay Safe at Sopwell Promise’ to address many of the concerns that guests have about visiting us and to reassure them that we are confident in providing a safe environment for everyone.

“We have engaged with health and safety specialists and governing bodies within the hospitality industry to establish all risk assessments and support a guest journey which includes new protocols such as temperature checks for all visitors and guests on site, enhanced cleaning measures, sanitising stations, personal protective equipment and an in room care pack just to name a few!

“We want to make our guests feel safe and protected from the moment they arrive whilst still delivering personalised service and genuine hospitality.”

For more details, go to www.sopwellhouse.co.uk.