St Albans’ Sopwell House recognised with international award of excellence

The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans.

A St Albans spa has been recognised for its grandure and luxury with an international award.

The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans. The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans.

Sopwell House has been awarded the Best Destination Spa in association with Alpha Wellness Sensations for the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2021.

Sopwell House stands in acres of countryside and is a sought-after venue, and also boasts a luxurious, three-storey spa.

David Petitt, head of marketing at Sopwell said: “We are delighted to have won this prestigious award from Condé Nast Johansens for best destination Spa UK and Ireland 2021. The Cottonmill spa at Sopwell House is something we are all immensely proud of, and the feedback we have received since we opened in September last year has been phenomenal.

The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans. The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans.

“Wellbeing generally has come to the fore for a lot of people in 2020 with the disruption and uncertainty of the current pandemic, and having somewhere to escape to like this is so important for many people in the local area. We are very much hoping to be open again December, but until then this news of another award for the Spa at Cottonmill is a great morale boost for the whole team at Sopwell House, and very well deserved!”

The awards ceremony, which took place virtually this year, celebrated the winners who have raised the benchmark in luxury travel. The awards were based on responses from online voting, guest feedback, and local expert reports drawn from the hotels featured on Condé Nast Johansens’ website and in the 2021 International Luxury Hotels Guide, which is available now.

To watch the awards evening, visit the Condé Nast Johansens website.