George Orwell's son inspires St Albans students with visit

George Orwell's son visited the Beaumont School pupils last week. Picture: Supplied Archant

The son of legendary author George Orwell has visited a school in St Albans.

Richard Blair went to Beaumont School to mark the end of a current reading initiative.

He spoke to Year 7 to 11 students, sharing childhood stories and family photographs.

Pupils took part in a question and answer session which gave them an insight into how Orwell's writing was informed.

Throughout last year, the entire school read Orwell's classic Animal Farm, including teachers and some parents.

Literacy co-ordinator Shannnon Cripps said: "I am so proud of the fact that our students have recognised how lucky they are to be part of this amazing event. Their engagement, enthusiasm and participation has been inspirational. Students and staff thoroughly enjoyed the visit."

Shannon attributes the success of the school's recent reading scheme to classics that are still relevant to today, such as Animal Farm.