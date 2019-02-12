St Albans city centre store shuts down

The Solutions inc store in The Maltings, closed for business. Archant

A city centre store selling Apple products has gone into administration leaving several people without jobs.

Solutions inc in the Maltings was closed yesterday and remains so today, with the lights off and shutters down.

Staff at the neighbouring stores, The Body Shop and Oliver Bonas were not sure why Solutions inc was shut.

A member of staff at FRP advisory, who did not wish to be named, has told the Herts Advertiser that the business has gone into administration.

According to The Register website: “An email was sent to staff by managing director John Parvin to confirm that “regrettably” the company “ceased to trade as of today 7pm, Monday 18th February 2019. With immediate effect all Solutions Inc Ltd APR stores are now closed”.

This will no doubt have come as a shock to staff at the St Albans store who now face the worrying position of having to look for employment.