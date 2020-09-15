Harpenden solicitor up for Law Society Excellence Award

A Harpenden solicitor has been shortlised for a prestigious Law Society Excellence Award, the highest accolade for lawyers and law firms in England and Wales.

Sandy Macherla, who works for the TUI Group negotiating contracts to finalise deals, has been shortlisted in the Solicitor of the Year - In-house category for the awards, which recognise the very best of the best within the industry.

She said: “I am excited and very thankful to TUI for having been shortlisted for the In-House Solicitor of the Year Law Society Excellence Award.”

Law Society of England and Wales president Simon Davis said: “Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted. The justice system was already under immense pressure prior to Covid-19 and the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, making the incredible work that is being done by solicitors across the country day-in day-out to support their clients more vital than ever.”

Winners will be announced in a series of online ceremonies from October 13-15.