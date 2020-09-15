Advanced search

Harpenden solicitor up for Law Society Excellence Award

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 September 2020

Harpenden solicitor Sandy Macherla.

Harpenden solicitor Sandy Macherla.

Archant

A Harpenden solicitor has been shortlised for a prestigious Law Society Excellence Award, the highest accolade for lawyers and law firms in England and Wales.

Sandy Macherla, who works for the TUI Group negotiating contracts to finalise deals, has been shortlisted in the Solicitor of the Year - In-house category for the awards, which recognise the very best of the best within the industry.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I am excited and very thankful to TUI for having been shortlisted for the In-House Solicitor of the Year Law Society Excellence Award.”

Law Society of England and Wales president Simon Davis said: “Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted. The justice system was already under immense pressure prior to Covid-19 and the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, making the incredible work that is being done by solicitors across the country day-in day-out to support their clients more vital than ever.”

Winners will be announced in a series of online ceremonies from October 13-15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

‘Well, we’ll have to do it again then won’t we?’ - postponed panto promises to be back at the Alban Arena next year

St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

‘Well, we’ll have to do it again then won’t we?’ - postponed panto promises to be back at the Alban Arena next year

St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden solicitor up for Law Society Excellence Award

Harpenden solicitor Sandy Macherla.

County council refuses to reveal which Herts schools have closed due to Covid

Hundreds of schoolchildren are self-isolating due to Covid concerns. Photo: THINKSTOCK

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Chilean wines offer quality and value

Chilean red wines.

‘I’m champing at the bit to get started’ - St Albans MP Daisy Cooper elected as new Lib Dem deputy leader

New Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper.