St Albans cafe told to remove outside tables 6m apart

Picture: Supplied

A St Albans cafe owner has accused the district council of being ‘draconian’ over COVID-19 issues.

Gels Picciuto of The Smokehouse Deli has put two tables, each with one chair at them, outside his cafe which he says is used mainly by older people.

An environmental health practitioner visited him on June 2 and said that he cannot do this.

He said: “We’ve tried sensitively to deal with the COVID issues.

“The facility of one table and one chair has been being used by those that do their daily exercise. It benefited their mental health within social distancing guidelines.

“The council has chosen to be draconian and immovable with the application of logic and best practice.”

A spokesperson from St Albans council said: “Restaurants and cafes are only allowed to operate as take-aways currently.

“Having tables for customers, whether inside or outside, conflicts with that as it encourages people to congregate rather than adhere to social distancing.”