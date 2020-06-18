Advanced search

St Albans cafe told to remove outside tables 6m apart

PUBLISHED: 12:32 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 18 June 2020

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans cafe owner has accused the district council of being ‘draconian’ over COVID-19 issues.

Gels Picciuto of The Smokehouse Deli has put two tables, each with one chair at them, outside his cafe which he says is used mainly by older people.

An environmental health practitioner visited him on June 2 and said that he cannot do this.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We’ve tried sensitively to deal with the COVID issues.

“The facility of one table and one chair has been being used by those that do their daily exercise. It benefited their mental health within social distancing guidelines.

“The council has chosen to be draconian and immovable with the application of logic and best practice.”

A spokesperson from St Albans council said: “Restaurants and cafes are only allowed to operate as take-aways currently.

“Having tables for customers, whether inside or outside, conflicts with that as it encourages people to congregate rather than adhere to social distancing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Most Read

Harpenden family hits out at lack of police action over racist hate crime

Herts police are investigating after a man racially abused three school workers inside this Co-op store in Harpenden, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps.

Expert View: Encouraging signs for the St Albans property market

Mark Shearing of Putterills, who have offices in St Albans, Stevenage, Hitchin, Knebworth and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Hannah Couzens

Two St Albans boys clean up Verulamium Park rubbish

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson

Man arrested for assault at St Albans kebab shop

Police investigations are ongoing at this time. Picture: Archant

Property Spotlight: A unique barn conversion close to St Albans and Harpenden

Riverside Barn, Redbourn Road, St Albans. Picture: Northwood

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans cafe told to remove outside tables 6m apart

The district council has told owner of Smokehouse Deli, St Albans to remove the tables from outside his cafe. Picture: Supplied

St Albans carers talk about working amid the virus

Support is available for carers struggling to cope during the coronavirus crisis.

Westminster Diary: Three cheers for common sense

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper at the Black Lives Matter protest in St Albans. Picture by Monir Ali.

Drive-in movies coming to Hertfordshire Showground

Drivein-Movies will be screening films at the Hertfordshire Showground

Former Air Ministry typist from St Albans celebrates 100th birthday

Eileen Pope celebrated her 100th birthday at Verulam House in St Albans. Picture: Verulam House
Drive 24