Heritage society to house exhibition at Smallford station

The Grade II-listed Smallford Station. Picture: Danny Loo. Archant

An information evening is being held at Oaklands College to discuss improving the environment around Smallford Station.

Smallford Station & Alban Way Heritage Society want to house a permanent exhibition in a renovated goods van, which would be situated close to the station.

The exhibition would illustrate the history of the Hatfield and St Albans branch of the Great Northern Railway - now the Alban Way, as well as showcasing some of the many artefacts the group has collected.

To get involved or find out more, members of the public can attend the information evening at Oaklands College's Smallford campus on Friday, October 18 from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

The heritage society is a small group of enthusiasts who have been researching the history of the station and its impact on local communities for the past seven years.