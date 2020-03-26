Advanced search

Attempted murder investigation launched following possible shooting in Smallford

PUBLISHED: 07:45 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:27 26 March 2020

Police are appealing for information following an attempted murder in Smallford

Archant

A possible shooting in Smallford – which left a man in his 30s with wounds to his abdomen – is being treated by police as attempted murder.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident which happened at an address in Springfield Road, shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, March 24.

Police responded to reports of a possible shooting and, upon arrival, found a 37-year-old man with a wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation and said: “At this time, we are treating the incident as attempted murder.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and that those involved are known to each other.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and we are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“A silver Mercedes was spotted in the area around the time of the incident and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have captured relevant dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to email justine.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Traverse.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

