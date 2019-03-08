Advanced search

Smallford nursery confirms waste vegetables are recycled for green energy in wake of skip photos

PUBLISHED: 09:50 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 29 August 2019

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A nursery situated between St Albans and Hatfield has moved to reassure the public after aerial photos showing thousands of vegetables left in skips were shown to this paper.

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: SuppliedVegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

Glinwell PLC in Hatfield Road, Smallford, grows peppers, cucumbers and aubergines over 28 acres of land, as well as packing and grading facilities.

You may also want to watch:

The nursery has confirmed that the vegetables discarded in the skips do not go into landfill.

General manager Matthew Simon said: "So far this year we have donated 56 tonnes of produce to FareShare, which has provided 134,838 meals, and a further 21 tonnes of produce locally to the Felix Project.

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: SuppliedVegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

"Produce that cannot be sold or used for consumption in any way is collected in skips, and then goes off to a bio-digestion plant to produce green energy."

On Glinwell's website, the company states that they also recycle irrigation and roof water, as well as reusing carbon dioxide from heating their glasshouse to enrich the plants' environment.

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Most Read

Plea for witnesses after man in 30s dies following M1 crash near St Albans

M1 crash: A black Ford Galaxy was travelling northbound when it crashed into the central reservation between Junctions 6 for St Albans and 6a (M25 interchange), near to Bricket Wood. The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later. Picture: Archant

Crime gang jailed for 23 years for burglaries in Herts and beyond

John Sebborn, Dean Sarney and Craig Raeside have been jailed following burglaries in Herts and further afield. Picture: Herts police

Closure on M1 may affect traffic travelling to St Albans

A crash on the M1 motorway may cause delays for traffic travelling from St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Signed artwork of a legendary St Albans band’s single cover to be auctioned for charity

Artwork by Morgan Howell of The Zombies's Time of the Season single cover - it will be auctioned in aid of St Albans Museums and Galleries Trust. Picture: Morgan Howell

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Smallford nursery confirms waste vegetables are recycled for green energy in wake of skip photos

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

(Look out for) the little brown birds of autumn

A whinchat (Saxicola rubetra). Picture: Rupert Evershed

Homes for sale in converted film studios in Buckinghamshire

The Denham Film Studios. Picture: Rightmove

Disruption to Thameslink trains between St Albans and London

Thameslink trains travelling between London and Luton via St Albans may be subject to delays. Picture: Peter Alvey

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists