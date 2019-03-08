Smallford nursery confirms waste vegetables are recycled for green energy in wake of skip photos

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied Archant

A nursery situated between St Albans and Hatfield has moved to reassure the public after aerial photos showing thousands of vegetables left in skips were shown to this paper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

Glinwell PLC in Hatfield Road, Smallford, grows peppers, cucumbers and aubergines over 28 acres of land, as well as packing and grading facilities.

You may also want to watch:

The nursery has confirmed that the vegetables discarded in the skips do not go into landfill.

General manager Matthew Simon said: "So far this year we have donated 56 tonnes of produce to FareShare, which has provided 134,838 meals, and a further 21 tonnes of produce locally to the Felix Project.

Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied Vegetables in skips at Glinwell PLC in Smallford. Picture: Supplied

"Produce that cannot be sold or used for consumption in any way is collected in skips, and then goes off to a bio-digestion plant to produce green energy."

On Glinwell's website, the company states that they also recycle irrigation and roof water, as well as reusing carbon dioxide from heating their glasshouse to enrich the plants' environment.