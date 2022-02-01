News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Another closure order shuts down drugs den

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:21 PM February 1, 2022
Residents in Sleapshyde Lane in Smallford will no longer have to put up with anti-social behaviour and  drug use

Residents in Sleapshyde Lane in Smallford will no longer have to put up with anti-social behaviour and drug use after a closure order was granted. - Credit: Herts police

Residents in Sleapshyde Lane in Smallford, St Albans will no longer have to put up with anti-social behaviour and drug use after a closure order was made. 

St Albans Magistrates granted the order to the district council (SADC) on Thursday, January 26, and it will be in place for three months.

Anti-social behaviour assistant investigator for Herts police Simran Chana said: “We fully supported the council with this closure order after police were being frequently called to the address to deal with anti-social behaviour and drug use. The occupant will be re-housed as he is vulnerable.”

“The order prohibits anyone – other than St Albans council and the emergency services – from entering the premises for 12 weeks. Anyone who breaches this order could be arrested, with further action taken against them."

SADC community protection officer Kellie Kelley said: “Along with the police, we have been dealing with complaints from local residents about activities at this property for some time.

“Our successful application for a closure order shows we are determined to look after our residents by taking action against crime and anti social behaviour. The occupant has been removed and the premises sealed off so that it will no longer be a source of concern.”

Simran added: “We hope this result will provide some much-needed respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and help improve their quality of life. We hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.

Most Read

  1. 1 Coach driver killed and motorist arrested following M1 collision
  2. 2 St Albans named among Britain's property supply hotspots
  3. 3 Help your children reframe 'anxiety' and reclaim their superpowers
  1. 4 After Electra 'is a marvellous night’s entertainment' at Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A character cottage in central St Albans
  3. 6 Bogus builders in Bricket Road burglary
  4. 7 Sainsbury's comes to St Albans station
  5. 8 Police hunt wanted man with connections to St Albans
  6. 9 From St Albans to the Australian outback for The Tourist's Shalom Brune-Franklin in BBC One series
  7. 10 So why WAS police helicopter flying over St Albans last week?

“If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously. I want to further reassure residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

Verulam School has changed its policies with regards to hairstyles and the dress code for sixth formers.

Frustration and anger over St Albans school's change to hairstyle and...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami seems unhappy to answer difficult questions.

Bim Afolami

Staying silent: the tight-lipped MP who refuses to answer controversial...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The proposed site of Bowmans Cross garden village.

Bowmans Cross development shelved as Hertsmere pulls Local Plan

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
According to legend, the St Albans witch Mother Haggy crossed the River Ver in a kettledrum.

Heritage

Who was the witch of St Albans?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon