Another closure order shuts down drugs den

Residents in Sleapshyde Lane in Smallford, St Albans will no longer have to put up with anti-social behaviour and drug use after a closure order was made.

St Albans Magistrates granted the order to the district council (SADC) on Thursday, January 26, and it will be in place for three months.

Anti-social behaviour assistant investigator for Herts police Simran Chana said: “We fully supported the council with this closure order after police were being frequently called to the address to deal with anti-social behaviour and drug use. The occupant will be re-housed as he is vulnerable.”

“The order prohibits anyone – other than St Albans council and the emergency services – from entering the premises for 12 weeks. Anyone who breaches this order could be arrested, with further action taken against them."

SADC community protection officer Kellie Kelley said: “Along with the police, we have been dealing with complaints from local residents about activities at this property for some time.

“Our successful application for a closure order shows we are determined to look after our residents by taking action against crime and anti social behaviour. The occupant has been removed and the premises sealed off so that it will no longer be a source of concern.”

Simran added: “We hope this result will provide some much-needed respite from the ongoing issues suffered by neighbours and help improve their quality of life. We hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.

“If you have information about suspected drug activity and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please don’t hesitate to report it to us because we will take it seriously. I want to further reassure residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary.”