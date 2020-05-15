Advanced search

Redbourn man, 21, charged with attempted murder in Smallford

PUBLISHED: 12:08 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 15 May 2020

A 21-year-old man from Redbourn has been charged in connection with an attemped murder in Springfield Road in Smallford in March. Picture: Google

A 21-year-old man from Redbourn has been charged in connection with an attemped murder in Springfield Road in Smallford in March. Picture: Google

A 21-year-old man from Redbourn has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Smallford.

Police have been investigating a possible shooting which happened in Springfield Road on Tuesday, March 24.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm and upon arrival at the scene found a 37-year-old man with a wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

An attempted murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and two people were arrested following a warrant in Redbourn on Wednesday, May 13.

Michael Clark, aged 21, from Ver Meadows in Redbourn, has subsequently been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today.

A 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand incidents such as this will cause concern among the local community, however we quickly identified this is a targeted attack, between people who are believed to be known to each other.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email justine.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Traverse.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

