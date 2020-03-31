Advanced search

Updated

Smallford attempted murder: Police investigate in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 11:42 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 31 March 2020

Police investigating a possible shooting in Smallford carried out enquiriies into a silver Mercedes in Hatfield, however it was a false alarm.

Police investigating a possible shooting in Smallford carried out enquiriies into a silver Mercedes in Hatfield, however it was a false alarm.

Archant

Officers investigating an attempted murder in Smallford were carrying out enquiries in Hatfield yesterday morning.

Police were in St Albans Road West at around 8.30am to investigate after spotting a silver Mercedes believed to be connected with the crime.

This comes following a possible shooting in Smallford on Tuesday last week, which left a 37-year-old man with wounds to his abdomen.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened in Springfield Road shortly after 3pm. A silver Mercedes was seen in the area at the time.

The car investigated in Hatfield turned out to be a false alarm,.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Springfield Road at the time of the incident, and may have captured relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email justine.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Most Read

Armed police respond to alleged stabbing in St Albans

Armed police responded to reports of an alleged stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Attic find lights up St Albans history

Society President Sandy Walkington (right) inspects the plans with Chris and Becky Shepherd from Becketts Avenue and son Alex. Photo taken prior to lockdown.

Tourist information centre may not be re-established in St Albans

The previous tourist information centre was located in the old town hall, which is now the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Property Spotlight: A fine family home with pool in Harpenden

Bloomfield Road, Harpenden. Picture: Bradford & Howley

Council tax support for St Albans residents who have lost income due to coronavirus

St Albans district council is offering council tax support to anyone who has lost income due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans mum goes viral after posting a video walking her pet tortoise

Jill's video pretending to walk her tortoise around St Albans has gone viral. Picture: Supplied

Seeking spirituality in crisis: the new rise in ‘civil religion’

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Marc James from St Albans has found that more people are connecting online and reaching out for peace at this time of anixety amid coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Smallford attempted murder: Police investigate in Hatfield

Police investigating a possible shooting in Smallford carried out enquiriies into a silver Mercedes in Hatfield, however it was a false alarm.

Decision of FA to void only some leagues raises questions marks for Scott Shulton

Scott Shulton found the decision to void football from step three down as 'strange'. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Radlett restaurant gives away free takeaway meals to all NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic

The Radlett Indian restaurant is giving away takeaway meals to all NHS staff as a thank you for their help battling the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24