Smallford attempted murder: Police investigate in Hatfield

Officers investigating an attempted murder in Smallford were carrying out enquiries in Hatfield yesterday morning.

Police were in St Albans Road West at around 8.30am to investigate after spotting a silver Mercedes believed to be connected with the crime.

This comes following a possible shooting in Smallford on Tuesday last week, which left a 37-year-old man with wounds to his abdomen.

The incident happened in Springfield Road shortly after 3pm. A silver Mercedes was seen in the area at the time.

The car investigated in Hatfield turned out to be a false alarm,.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Springfield Road at the time of the incident, and may have captured relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email justine.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk.