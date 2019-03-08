Swap your slippers in St Albans and Potters Bar

A Slipper Swap event is being held at St Albans Library and Oakmere Library in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts county council Archant

Older and less mobile residents can trade in their old slippers for new ones at free events in St Albans and Potters Bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 'slipper swap' events will be held at St Albans Library from 10.15am to 1pm on Friday, November 1, and at Oakmere Library from 12pm to 3pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Visitors can receive new pairs of anti-slip slippers, have a cup of tea and chat about social groups in their community. The fire service, therapists, Neighbourhood Watch and Age UK Hertfordshire will also be on hand to offer advice on staying safe, warm and well during winter. Charity Small Acts of Kindness are providing 'Warm in Winter' gift bags, and library staff will promote services available to older people such as the Home Library Service and Carer's Library Card.

Over the years more than 900 pairs of slippers have been successfully swapped at events throughout Herts.