Advanced search

Swap your slippers in St Albans and Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 12:54 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 15 October 2019

A Slipper Swap event is being held at St Albans Library and Oakmere Library in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts county council

A Slipper Swap event is being held at St Albans Library and Oakmere Library in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts county council

Archant

Older and less mobile residents can trade in their old slippers for new ones at free events in St Albans and Potters Bar.

You may also want to watch:

The 'slipper swap' events will be held at St Albans Library from 10.15am to 1pm on Friday, November 1, and at Oakmere Library from 12pm to 3pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Visitors can receive new pairs of anti-slip slippers, have a cup of tea and chat about social groups in their community. The fire service, therapists, Neighbourhood Watch and Age UK Hertfordshire will also be on hand to offer advice on staying safe, warm and well during winter. Charity Small Acts of Kindness are providing 'Warm in Winter' gift bags, and library staff will promote services available to older people such as the Home Library Service and Carer's Library Card.

Over the years more than 900 pairs of slippers have been successfully swapped at events throughout Herts.

Most Read

St Albans climate activist arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Nigel Harvey from St Albans was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest. Picture: Clare Harvey

Former Tory MP slams Boris’ Brexit ‘chaos’ in St Albans

MP Dominic Grieve spoke on Thursday about his thoughts on Boris' Brexit chaos. Picture: St Albans For Europe

Police take a tough stance on St Albans burglaries

Police are cracking down on St Albans burglaries. Picture: Archant

New providers reviewing services offered at Harpenden Memorial Hospital

The future of Harpenden Memorial Hospital was discussed at a meeting attended by Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust (CLCH), Herts Valleys CCG, and St Albans and Harpenden Patient Group. Photo: Krishan Bhungar.

St Albans councillors say children should not be given school places if unvaccinated

St Albans councillors said Hertfordshire children should be vaccinated against measles before being given school places.

Most Read

St Albans climate activist arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Nigel Harvey from St Albans was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest. Picture: Clare Harvey

Former Tory MP slams Boris’ Brexit ‘chaos’ in St Albans

MP Dominic Grieve spoke on Thursday about his thoughts on Boris' Brexit chaos. Picture: St Albans For Europe

Police take a tough stance on St Albans burglaries

Police are cracking down on St Albans burglaries. Picture: Archant

New providers reviewing services offered at Harpenden Memorial Hospital

The future of Harpenden Memorial Hospital was discussed at a meeting attended by Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust (CLCH), Herts Valleys CCG, and St Albans and Harpenden Patient Group. Photo: Krishan Bhungar.

St Albans councillors say children should not be given school places if unvaccinated

St Albans councillors said Hertfordshire children should be vaccinated against measles before being given school places.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Swap your slippers in St Albans and Potters Bar

A Slipper Swap event is being held at St Albans Library and Oakmere Library in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts county council

St Albans’ famous scientists celebrated in new museum exhibition

St Albans Museum + Gallery, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Car-free day’ backed by councillors in St Albans

Children in St Albans played in the street on World Car Free Day, and councillors are proposing a similar scheme for the whole city. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Delays affecting Harpenden and Redbourn this morning

Delays this morning on M1. Picture: Archant

Homes in former Harpenden House Hotel building to launch this weekend

Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists