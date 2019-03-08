Advanced search

PICTURES: Slimmer who lost 22st setting up weight loss group in Redbourn

PUBLISHED: 13:45 10 September 2019

Nancy Bowers has dropped 22st in four and a half years and is now 12stone 10lbs. Picture: Slimming World

A St Albans slimmer looks like a different person after shedding 22 stones over four years.

Nancy Bowers started piling on the pounds after the birth of her daughter Katie 20 years ago, ballooning to 33st around the millennium.

But, the turning point came when Katie started school in London, where they lived at that time, and Nancy was very self-conscious about being the biggest mum at the school gates.

She said: "I lacked self-confidence and this prevented me from joining in activities with my daughter. It felt like I was in my own personal prison.

"I was terrified of joining things for fear that I would be judged for my size."

Over the next decade, Nancy tried every fad diet she came across, moved to Hertfordshire, and Katie starting attending Townsend Church of England School.

However it wasn't until she joined Slimming World in St Albans around four and a half years ago that the weight started to shift.

The 39-year-old funeral director said: "Joining that group was the best decision I ever made.

"It was friendly, supportive and even fun, but most importantly there was no judgement, no humiliation and the consultant cared about me deeply, alongside all the other members who encouraged my progress.

"When you have a lot of weight to lose, a friendly supportive group is vital to keep you going."

Nancy dropped 22st in that time and is now 12st 10lbs.

She added: "I love trying new recipes, and what I have learned about food I can teach to my daughter so she won't have to know the struggle of being overweight, she is able to eat all the meals I make and it's setting her up for a healthy future.

"I am happy, healthy, I have bags of energy and I am really enjoying life for the first time in many years."

Continuing to attend the Slimming World classes in order to maintain her current weight, Nancy is now setting up her own group.

It will take place at Redbourn Village Hall on Mondays at 5.30pm. The first class is on September 16. For more information, text Nancy on 07855357261.

