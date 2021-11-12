Join the annual St Albans Sleepout for charity
Alice Giddings
- Credit: Oaklands College
The annual St Albans Sleepout for Herts Young Homeless takes place next week.
It is scheduled to take place on November 19 at Oaklands College from 8pm-7am.
The sleepout aims to raise awareness of the issues experienced by homeless people and to raise funds for charities in Herts who are supporting homeless people. Participants are also encouraged to build their own cardboard shelters to experience the hardships of the homelessness.
Beneficiaries of this year's efforts will be Herts Young Homeless, Emmaus St. Albans, Open Door St. Albans, The Living Room and Centre 33 St. Albans.
The event is hoping to beat the £26,500 raised last year, with a target of £30,000.
You may also want to watch:
The evening will consist of entertainment from local musicians and inspirational stories from young people who have faced homelessness and adversity and were able to turn their lives around with the help from Herts Young Homeless.
Last year the Sleepout had to be an at-home event due to Covid, but it still had more than 130 participants. This year the option has been provided for participants to either join the Sleepout at Oaklands' Smallford campus or to stay at home and join virtually.
Oaklands principal Andrew Slade said: “The college has been supporting this event for a number of years, which forms a role in raising awareness of the many and often complex issues surrounding homelessness.”
The first Sleepout ran in 1995 with then-Mayor Brian Peyton as the leading figure. It was originally organised by St Albans Cathedral to raise awareness for homelessness.
Everyone is welcome to participate. To register just follow the link https://www.hyh.org.uk/sponsoredsleepout
If you choose to participate at Oaklands College they will be adhering to Covid guidelines.