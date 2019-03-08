Advanced search

Seek skip and take selfie for Herts 10K place

PUBLISHED: 13:57 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 14 August 2019

Can you take a selfie with one of these Rennie Grove Hospice Care skips to get a free place in the Herts 10K?

Can you take a selfie with one of these Rennie Grove Hospice Care skips to get a free place in the Herts 10K?

Can you find one of these special skips and take a selfie with it to win a place at the Herts 10k?

A waste disposal company sponsoring the Rennie Grove hospice run is challenging people to hunt for one of six skips spread around the county and send in a photo of themselves with it.

To cement your free place in the Herts 10k run you will need to be quick, as places are limited and entrants will be expected to fundraise a minimum of £100.

PB Donoghue managing director Peter Donoghue said: "Rennie Grove does an incredible job looking after local adults and children who have life-limiting illness and their families too.

"As a local business we think it is important to give something back to the community and supporting a hospice charity enables us to do that.

"We came up with the spot the skip challenge as a fun way of encouraging more people to support the charity by trying to win a place in the Herts 10k."

The annual Herts 10K is on October 13 and usually costs £22 to enter.

Send you skip selfie to herts10k@renniegrove.org.

