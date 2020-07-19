Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied Archant

The distraught mother of a 16-year-old mixed race boy said her son was forced to the ground by police in what she believes was a racially motivated attack.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

She has questioned why the officer involved is still working while he is investigated.

Lisa Kingston of Hatfield cannot understand why her son - who is an Oaklands college student - was chased by police and threatened.

Fortunately she has the whole incident on camera.

A nearby wifi salesman videoed the arrest on his mobile phone.

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

The woman says that her son was chased and forced to the ground on Stockbridge Road by a Herts police officer who put his foot on the 16-year-old’s neck.

In the video, the officer then says: “Let go of my hand or I will f**king smash your face in, do you understand?!”

The boy begs a member of the public to stay with him as he is threatened with pepper spray and shouted at while on the pavement.

Her son was then taken into custody and strip searched, where he was found to have nothing on him.

He was held in Hatfield police station from approximately 3pm on Tuesday, July 14 until 1.30am on Wednesday.

You may also want to watch:

The boy complained of backache to the custody staff as he has scoliosis which was treated by Great Ormond Street Hospital when he was a younger child.

Lisa got a call when she and her partner were in Asda telling her about the arrest and they went down to help their son.

When Lisa later went into the police station with her video footage of the long and drawn out arrest which led to no charge whatsoever, the sergeant she spoke to said he had been stopped for “looking suspicious” and on suspicion of stealing a motorbike.

No such motorbike was found and the heartbroken Hatfield mother says she has no idea where any of this “suspicion” came from as her son has no criminal record.

Lisa said: “I do believe this was a racist attack.

“He is covered in bruises. We are very frightened that this officer is still serving although the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the body for monitoring misconduct.

The former Onslow St Audrey’s student was about to start a course in public services - the study of police, fire and ambulance - in September, but now says he does not want to work in an environment that is racist.

Lisa has been told that the officer is still continuing his duties and she and her partner said that they have seen him outside their home three times since the incident.

This newspaper contacted Hertfordshire Police who said: “Hertfordshire Constabulary has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct with regards to an arrest in Hatfield earlier this week.

“The original incident occurred when uniformed officers on patrol saw a male acting suspiciously on Tuesday, July 14. The male made off then was pursued and an arrest was made.

“A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply and assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest. He was released under investigation.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”