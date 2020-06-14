Two St Albans boys clean up park

St Albans boys collected bags of rubbish on Sunday morning in Verulamium Park. Photo: James Nicholson Archant

After seeing rubbish that was left in Verulamium Park over the weekend, two St Albans children cleared it away.

Six-year-old boys Thomas & Max Nicholson-Wolfe went back to the park with

bin bags and litter pickers where they spent two hours today (Sunday, June 14) clearing up.

They said there were bottles, cans and cups left behind by a minority of park users.

In two hours the boys had filled three rubbish bags.

Their dad, James Nicholson, said: “There was still so much rubbish left that they were unable to get to which shows the seriousness of the problem.”

Max said: “It’s so rude of people to leave their rubbish behind instead of using a bin.” Thomas said: It’s really bad that people just leave it for other people to clean up.”