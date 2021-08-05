Man to loop Harpenden Common in mobility scooter to support town trust

Published: 10:52 AM August 5, 2021

A Harpenden man is embarking on a six-wheel challenge in his mobility scooter to raise funds for a town charity.

Local legend Mike Joiner wanted to give something back to the Harpenden Trust following the support he received after falling ill from a rare condition called Addison’s disease.

This means his body does not produce enough cortisol – leaving him extremely fatigued and confused, and with very little muscle mass.

Mike said: "When I fell ill in 2016 the trust was a tremendous support. After five months in hospital I came out a different man.

"My occupational therapist applied for an electric wheelchair with wheelchair services. They turned me down because they only gave them to people who needed a chair indoors and out. I was just about managing at home with a walking frame despite having a few falls, but I was housebound."

But following a £1,000 donation from the trust, and publicity in the Herts Advertiser, he received enough money to buy an electric wheelchair to get out of his house and regain some independence.

He is now planning to raise much needed funds for the trust after its reserves were hit by the pandemic, by doing as many loops of Harpenden Common as he can manage, starting off at 10am on Sunday August 22, and joined by his dog Sweep.

Mike said: "I am aware that the Covid crisis has had a massive impact on the trust's finances. I felt it the right time to give something back.

"I take my dog for a walk around the Common twice a day. It’s tough on me. Despite being in my chair I return with an aching back and fatigued.

"I thought this an ideal way to raise funds for the trust. I wanted to prove to myself too that I can push myself to the limit. I have a motto in life that always pushes me forward - 'Aut inveniam viam aut faciam' which means 'I’ll either find a way or make a way'."

Mike said that with that in mind he can accomplish whatever he sets his mind to. You can support his efforts by visiting his fundraising page at gofund.me/ceacda53



