Young singers' spirits fly with community song

Published: 12:37 PM March 15, 2021

A diverse mix of young singers from across the district have come together virtually to celebrate their vocal talents.

Sing St Albans features more than 250 children and families from 24 primary schools across St Albans and Harpenden singing their hearts out ‘together apart’ while children were homeschooling during lockdown.

The massed virtual piece saw participants singing and playing musical instruments from their own homes as part of an initiative involving St Albans Music School and education providers Charanga.

The song, Let Your Spirit Fly, has an uplifting tune, is easy to sing and was designed to boost spirits of children and families whilst they’ve been at home. Children learnt it through home-school lessons and completed educational activities around it.

The song features an instrumental section performed by both primary-school children and members of the orchestras and ensembles at St Albans Music School. Each part was recorded separately, then sent in and mixed by the team to produce a collective massed performance.

Head of St Albans Music School Rachel Curson explained: “We wanted to bring the community together through the power of music.

“We noticed that even when children were learning music online at home, people somehow feel happier after they have taken part in a collective musical activity.

"Singing allows you to express yourself and release how you are feeling. The physical movement and breathing involved is excellent for good health and gives children a break from sitting at the computer looking at the screen.

"Singing together reminds us that we are all part of a community, even if we can’t see our friends and family at the moment.”

Skyswood Primary School pupil Oliver Salway also attends St Albans Music School’s Junior Wind Band: "The Sing St Albans project was fun! I enjoyed taking part in an online workshop at school enjoyed to learning the song, and we've been singing it at home a lot.

"It's a happy song so it makes me feel good and practising for the recording gave me something to work towards. My sister and I sang it and also learnt how to play it on our instruments so I'm looking forward to spotting us in the video! It's nice that we can still do music together in a big group even though we've all been at home."

For more information about this project and St Albans Music School contact stalbansmusicenquiries@hertfordshire.gov.uk