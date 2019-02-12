Video

St Albans Pancake Race 2019 another flippin’ success

Competitors in the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Pancake flippers took up their frying pans and raced to be crowned champion of an annual St Albans Shrove Tuesday event.

Nearly 30 teams turned up to try their chances in the ninth annual St Albans Pancake Race, held outside the St Albans Museum + Gallery on March 5.

Competing in either the traditional running Pancake Race or the Flippin’ Walkers Race, hopeful teams included from Trestle Theatre Company, Debenhams Ottaway, Rumball Sedgwick, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Dylans, Lussmanns, PrivateFly, and Radio Verulam.

In the end, one of the Understanding Recruitment teams topped the running category and digital marketing business Wagada won gold in the walking race.

The winners in both categories received a trophy.

Dylan at The Kings Arms at the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Dylan at The Kings Arms at the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

A member of the Wagada team said they felt “buzzing”: “St Albans and Hertfordshire has always had a strong community feel, and I think it’s so important to see all these local businesses coming out, getting stuck in, and having a lot of fun for a good cause.”

The event was in aid of Home-Start Herts, which support local families deal with the challenges they face.

Home-Start Herts took over the event three years ago, in conjunction with The Herts Business Independent. It is sponsored by local firm SA Law.

Since 2017, the Shrove Tuesday contest has raised nearly £2,000.

Competitors in the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Competitors in the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

By the side of the track, fundraising support officer at Home-Start Herts Liz Le Coze said: “It is going really well, everybody is getting really into it and I think everybody is having fun which is the most important thing - and the weather is on our side, which is fantastic.

“It is great to get the name Home-Start out there because we can support lots of families that are vulnerable or struggling, and it is really important to us to do something to pull the local community together as well.”

Shrove Tuesday is always 47 days before Easter Sunday, falling somewhere between February 3 and March 9 each year.

Traditionally, it was the last opportunity to use up eggs, fat, and butter before Lent - the ingredients in pancakes.

Team SA Law at the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Team SA Law at the St Albans pancake race 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Visit www.home-start.org.uk for more information about the charity.

