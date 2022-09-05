Poignant mental health film made by St Albans team wins international award

A short film made by a group of first-time St Albans film-makers has been recognised with an international gong.

The Way We Were, Valentine, directed by Anne Murray from a script by Benita Cullingford, received the award for Best Mental Health Film at the Cotswold International Film Festival.

Anne, whose daughters Larissa and Emma also worked on the film, said: “When lockdown finally lifted last year, a group of us decided that it would be fun to make a movie. Initially it was going to be filmed on our mobile phones, but Larissa had just graduated from film school and quickly agreed to be involved.”

Hiring in the necessary equipment and using friends’ and neighbours’ homes as locations, the shoot came together surprisingly quickly, as Anne explained: “It was a steep learning curve but Larissa taught me a lot about the technical aspects of filming and pre-production planning. This helped the shoot run to schedule and cut down on the stress factor. I also completed a film-editing course to obtain the necessary post-production skills I needed. This part of the process took up far more time than anything else, but the importance of careful editing can’t be underestimated.”

The film tells the poignant story of Florrie whose husband Albert is suffering from dementia and living in a care home. Losing hope of him ever connecting emotionally with her again, Florrie comes up with a plan to remind him of the way they were with a very special Valentine’s gift.

“Films are a new venture for me late in life,” said Benita. “Seeing my written words materialise as a living moment in time, with my characters and their perceived emotions, my imagined scene settings, and with the addition of evocative music, I can’t express in words how that feels for me. Yet it was my words that created the magic, the illusion.”

Benita’s family provided much of the acting muscle with her husband Pip taking on the role of Albert, her granddaughter Pippa appearing as a school girl, her son-in-law getting in on the act as an extra and Benita herself bringing Florrie to life.

“Having so many family members working in front of the camera was such fun. And there were others behind the scenes too. My youngest daughter Natasha helped shift furniture to the various locations and made props, and Sharon my eldest, wielded the clapperboard, took care of continuity and helped hunt down suitable locations.”

And will they do it again? “Oh, yes, a three-minute script of mine is just about to start shooting and we have the one after that lined up, a thought-provoking chiller by Jane Fookes,” added Benita.

You can see The Way We Were, Valentine at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2tFWdo1BUw