Herts Advertiser > News

Harpenden scheme encourages shoppers to pick up extra for foodbank

Laura Bill

Published: 11:16 AM June 13, 2022
Harpenden resident Fran Hocken adds her donation to the many items given by shoppers at Sainsbury’s for the food bank

Harpenden resident Fran Hocken adds her donation to the many items given by shoppers at Sainsbury’s and destined for the food bank covering Harpenden and St Albans - Credit: Rotary in Harpenden

Shoppers have been generously donating goods to a new foodbank in a Harpenden supermarket.

Members of the town's Rotary Club invited shoppers entering the town's Sainsbury's supermarket to add some non-perishable food and essential toiletries to their baskets and trolleys and, as they left, place them to the foodbank’s crates.

The innovative idea was suggested by a Rotarian who had seen a similar scheme in operation in South Africa where shoppers were encouraged to donate goods, and thought it was unlike anything staged locally.

“The response from Harpenden people was immense,” said Rotary in Harpenden President Richard Young. “More than 400 kilos of food were donated at a total value of £2,000. Those shoppers who responded to our appeal should know that, thanks to their generosity, fewer families will need to skip meals in the coming weeks.”

