Shop Local: ‘Now is the time to get out and support independent retailers’

Lister Interiors has served valued customers of Harpenden and the surrounding villages since 1988, and continue to do so in these uncertain times. Picture: Sam Andrews Archant

One of the impacts of lockdown and people spending more time at home was a renewed focus on interior design, but this does not have to mean a reliance on the big chains.

�Christmas is always an exciting time, when the shop is full of beautiful interior gifts, including lanterns, cushions, throws, lighting and accessories.� Picture: Sam Andrews �Christmas is always an exciting time, when the shop is full of beautiful interior gifts, including lanterns, cushions, throws, lighting and accessories.� Picture: Sam Andrews

Independent retailer Lister Interiors has served customers of Harpenden and the surrounding villages since 1988, and is continuing to do so in these uncertain times.

The shop stocks ready-made home accessories, furnishings and fittings, as well as crafting bespoke, one-of-a kind pieces.

“Luckily we remain incredibly busy,” said Nick Lister, who has worked in the family business for 25 years. “Autumn and winter is always our busiest time of year, and despite the restrictions, 2020 has seen a huge demand for our interiors services.

“Our customers are spending more time at home, and having a calm, comfortable space has become increasingly important.”

Lister Interiors stock ready made home accessories, furnishings and fittings, as well as crafting bespoke, one-of-a kind pieces. Picture: Sam Andrews Lister Interiors stock ready made home accessories, furnishings and fittings, as well as crafting bespoke, one-of-a kind pieces. Picture: Sam Andrews

Providing customised services means the shop can offer that personal touch lacking in many online retailers.

Nick added: “Independent retailers make our high streets unique. Without them every high street would be the same.

“They are part of the community, and with every independent giving a personal service, they deserve the chance to succeed.”

“We are fortunate to have so many loyal customers, who have supported us throughout the years." Picture: Sam Andrews “We are fortunate to have so many loyal customers, who have supported us throughout the years." Picture: Sam Andrews

With the team seeing a demand for items that give a vibrancy to the home, small and subtle interior changes, such as a new wall covering or some lighting, can make fabulous gifts to help transform a homely space.

Although their success has continued in 2020, the importance of Christmas is an age-old question posed to many independent shops, even more so due to the pandemic.

“We imagine it will be critical for many businesses. Now is the time to get out and support independent retailers.”

“As always, we are optimistic about the future, despite all the uncertainty of the past seven months,” he said. “We are fortunate to have so many loyal customers, who have supported us throughout the years.

“Christmas is always an exciting time, when the shop is full of beautiful interior gifts, including lanterns, cushions, throws, lighting and accessories.”

The team is continuing to offer home visit appointments, which can be booked by calling 01582 764270 or by visiting into the shop.