ShopLocal gift guide: Threads

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

One of the stalwarts of Harpenden High Street is family gift shop Threads, which sells everything from cards and jewellery to kitchenware and needlecraft.

It’s hard to resist making a purchase whenever you pop in, and if you’re looking for a special Christmas gift then you really won’t be disappointed.

Owner Lara Wares opened the award-winning business almost 20 years ago, and makes sure there is always something different to discover in its aisles week-in, week-out.

With so much to choose from, we let Lara pick something to highlight for our gift guide, and she selected one of their giant animal handwarmers, which come in various designs including bees, unicorns, sloths, lions and bunnies.

As someone who suffers badly from the cold, I will certainly be using my bunny handwarmer to keep the circulation going in my fingers over the winter months! It will also make an impromptu pillow for taking an afternoon nap in the office when the editor’s out at one of his long lunches...

Lara said: “A very happy Christmas to all our lovely customers, and a massive thank you for your support this year. We can’t tell you how much we have appreciated customers ordering from us during the lockdown, promoting us on social media and making an effort to shop more locally this year. We’d like to wish everyone a happy and healthy, and hopefully much more normal, 2021!”

Threads will be open every day in the run-up to Christmas, with some extended hours. Follow them on social media Facebook or Instagram @ThreadsofHarpenden for up-to-date opening times.