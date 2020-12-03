#ShopLocal gift guide: The Dressing Room

These sheepskin Emu slippers from The Dressing Room are soft and comfy and would make a beautiful Christmas present for somebody special. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

A Skandinavisk Koto candle from The Dressing Room. Picture: Laura Bill A Skandinavisk Koto candle from The Dressing Room. Picture: Laura Bill

The Dressing Room on St Albans High Street is perfect for buying the special lady in your life all her stocking fillers.

Believe me...I am a woman and I would be chuffed to bits with literally anything from there. Serious husband/boyfriend/brother points available, guys.

When you think of the award-winning boutique, you might think of luxe knitwear and catwalk brand dresses such as Stine Goya with their fabulous patterns and shapes.

You might not immediately consider the store for smaller gifts for friends or teenagers. However, there are so many gifty items for under £30. Their candles are selling really well and smell absolutely amazing.

My particular favourites are the Skandinavisk candles in Koto which has a homely, cosy vanilla scent and the Ortigia candle in the new Melograno fragrance. It smells of pomegranate and looks so much more special than that of a more expensive rival brand as it has a palm tree and leopard printed glass jar. It has up to 45 hours of burning time and is only £35.

One of the latest brands to enter the boutique is Emu. I have been wearing their midnight sheepskin slippers around the office and almost forgot to take them off when I went to crown court.

They are great for slipping on when getting out of the bath or shower as they have good grips on the bottom and are super easy to slide on.

Deryane said: “With our Christmas windows this year we wanted to create something with an uplifting feel and a message of hope and thanks following an overwhelming year for all. The Frank Sinatra song ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ seemed to sum up our feelings perfectly, so we have featured these lyrics in our window and throughout the store. All of our online parcels have been sent out with the song sheet enclosed and when we re-open all packages will have the song sheet. It’s just a small touch that will hopefully put a smile on your face when you open your parcel.”

New collections arrive in store and online daily and they offer personal styling appointments both in store and virtually, including a Gift Concierge service to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones. The Dressing Room store is large enough to comfortably allow social distancing whilst enjoying a relaxed shopping experience. Deryane added: “If you haven’t visited us yet, then pop in this December. Think big, shop small.”

To visit go to www.the-dressingroom.com