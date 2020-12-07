#ShopLocal gift guide: Hannah Sessions Design
PUBLISHED: 10:18 07 December 2020
Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...
If you are looking for the perfect gift for that hard to buy for relative, why not give them a present that celebrates how special St Albans is?
Apart from designs based on city landmarks, Hannah Sessions also creates bespoke items, such as a picture of someone’s home, for example.
There are personalised baubles, prints, mugs and other gifty things.
She has produced designs featuring all of the pubs in St Albans (which invariably goes out of date every so often!) and key tourist attractions within the city.
Hannah said: “I would love to wish all my customers a special time this Christmas and that the new year would be full of good times and possibilities for us all. I thank everyone very much for all the support they have shown me and my little business.
“I am looking forward to a few market days in the run up to Christmas.
“I am going to be designing a few new products in 2021.”
Orders need to be placed by December 20.
Her gifts can be bought from www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Hannahsessionsdesign
