Advanced search

#ShopLocal gift guide: Hannah Sessions Design

PUBLISHED: 10:18 07 December 2020

Hannah Sessions has a range of special limited editon tea towels, including ones with St Albans pubs on. Picture: Hannah Sessions

Hannah Sessions has a range of special limited editon tea towels, including ones with St Albans pubs on. Picture: Hannah Sessions

Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

Hannah Sessions has a range of special limited editon tea towels, including ones with St Albans pubs on. Picture: Hannah SessionsHannah Sessions has a range of special limited editon tea towels, including ones with St Albans pubs on. Picture: Hannah Sessions

If you are looking for the perfect gift for that hard to buy for relative, why not give them a present that celebrates how special St Albans is?

Apart from designs based on city landmarks, Hannah Sessions also creates bespoke items, such as a picture of someone’s home, for example.

There are personalised baubles, prints, mugs and other gifty things.

You may also want to watch:

She has produced designs featuring all of the pubs in St Albans (which invariably goes out of date every so often!) and key tourist attractions within the city.

Hannah said: “I would love to wish all my customers a special time this Christmas and that the new year would be full of good times and possibilities for us all. I thank everyone very much for all the support they have shown me and my little business.

“I am looking forward to a few market days in the run up to Christmas.

“I am going to be designing a few new products in 2021.”

Orders need to be placed by December 20.

Her gifts can be bought from www.etsy.com/uk/shop/Hannahsessionsdesign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans actress joins appeal for missing beloved family pet

This dog is missing from St Albans. He is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Picture: Supplied

St Albans sisters run for refugees

The Dunn sisters Amelie and Eva are running a mile every day until December 26 for Herts for Refugees. Picture: Helen Furse

#ShopLocal gift guide: Hannah Sessions Design

Hannah Sessions has a range of special limited editon tea towels, including ones with St Albans pubs on. Picture: Hannah Sessions

County council facing overspend in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Hertfordshire County Council is facing an overspend of £2.79 million at the end of the year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Pixabay/No-longer-here

Harpenden and Wheathampstead estate agency reveals new name

John Curtis is now known as Hamptons. Picture: Hamptons