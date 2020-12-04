Advanced search

#ShopLocal gift guide: Cositas

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 December 2020

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura BillCositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

With us all spending most of this year trapped at home under two lockdowns, how our properties are decorated and furnished has become even more relevant.

There can be few places in the city which offer such a wide range of interior decorations as Cositas on Holywell Hill.

I am in love with all the flock stuff, particularly the astronaut book ends! They look so expensive and are brilliant quality and come in loads of different colours. The yellow ones are doing a spectacular job of making my living room shelf look great.

They are also available in busts of Michaelangelo’s David and Beethoven, the Venus de Milo and a brightly coloured parrot.

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura BillCositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

Owner Emma Bustamante said: “I am so excited about Christmas this year.

“I always imagined I would be able to help people to make their lounge or bedroom look quirky and homely but at the same time, creative and a bit different.

“From tiny tree decorations and pencils with cheeky slogans on to luxury armchairs and original artwork - there really is something in every price bracket.

“We even have board games such as the bug bingo bought by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey.”

To shop online visit www.cositas.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

#ShopLocal gift guide: Cositas

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

Shop Local: ‘These are unprecedented and scary times for small businesses,’ says new St Albans shop owner

Alison Lloyd outside her new store Amalily in George Street, St Albans.

‘It’s got everything!’ Peter Pan to bring some magic to the Alban Arena

The Maltings Theatre presents Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Maltings Theatre

Former St Albans teacher and friends hit festive lockdown note with catchy collaborative Christmas single

Electric Umbrella have put together a collaborative Christmas song.

Festive grotto attacked by vandals and Christmas lights stolen

The festive display on Colney Heath Lane before it was targeted by vandals on Tuesday. Picture: Narinder Israel