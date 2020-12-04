#ShopLocal gift guide: Cositas

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

With us all spending most of this year trapped at home under two lockdowns, how our properties are decorated and furnished has become even more relevant.

There can be few places in the city which offer such a wide range of interior decorations as Cositas on Holywell Hill.

I am in love with all the flock stuff, particularly the astronaut book ends! They look so expensive and are brilliant quality and come in loads of different colours. The yellow ones are doing a spectacular job of making my living room shelf look great.

They are also available in busts of Michaelangelo’s David and Beethoven, the Venus de Milo and a brightly coloured parrot.

Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill Cositas has a whole host of interiors from velvet cushions to stylish flock busts as well as cowhide rugs and original artwork. Picture: Laura Bill

Owner Emma Bustamante said: “I am so excited about Christmas this year.

“I always imagined I would be able to help people to make their lounge or bedroom look quirky and homely but at the same time, creative and a bit different.

“From tiny tree decorations and pencils with cheeky slogans on to luxury armchairs and original artwork - there really is something in every price bracket.

“We even have board games such as the bug bingo bought by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey.”

To shop online visit www.cositas.co.uk

You may also want to watch: