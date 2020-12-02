#ShopLocal gift guide: The Fleetville Larder
PUBLISHED: 12:54 02 December 2020
Archant
Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...
The Fleetville Larder, on Hatfield Road, is a place you might not have initially considered for Christmas gifts for your friends and family.
In fact, I have lived in St Albans for many years and have never visited.
Owner Ed Bevin decided to take matters into his own hands when he realised there was no cheesemonger in the city. Living in Fleetville he realised there was also a need for a local spot to get great coffee, in a relaxed environment, with quality food offered. He left his job in London and the business was born.
You may also want to watch:
Cheese takes centre stage in the Fleetville Larder, with an ever-changing counter full of artisan British and European cheeses. These are hand-cut to take away, or are offered to eat-in, as part of their popular cheese and meat platters. You are encouraged to try before you buy!
We tried a £25 hamper of festive favourites. It contained three cheeses - a soft brie de Meaux, Shropshire blue and black bomber cheddar - a Hawkshead relish Christmas chutney, Peter’s Yard sourdough crackers, Perello olives and a Spanish chocolate Christmas umbrella. I might have eaten the black bomber all in one sitting at my desk at midday with half of the crackers. It was very nice and made me feel quite Christmassy. However, I would not recommend eating a whole chunk of cheese of any kind, all at once. Not if you wish to have the energy to complete your working day effectively, anyway.
My boss has already eaten the piccante olives, which he described as spicy, tender and juicy, but he’s saving the Christmas chutney for nearer the big day.
I was blown away by how gorgeous and well-priced it was and am now thinking of ordering my own hampers from there.
The Fleetville Larder is fully licenced, so you can also choose from a range of wines, beers and ciders to take away.
To order a hamper or a cheese pre-order, get an order form from the store or call them. All hampers are made to order and prices from £20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.