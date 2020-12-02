#ShopLocal gift guide: The Fleetville Larder

The Fleetville Larder in St Albans has a wide range of hampers. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fleetville Larder in St Albans has a wide range of hampers. Picture: Laura Bill The Fleetville Larder in St Albans has a wide range of hampers. Picture: Laura Bill

The Fleetville Larder, on Hatfield Road, is a place you might not have initially considered for Christmas gifts for your friends and family.

In fact, I have lived in St Albans for many years and have never visited.

Owner Ed Bevin decided to take matters into his own hands when he realised there was no cheesemonger in the city. Living in Fleetville he realised there was also a need for a local spot to get great coffee, in a relaxed environment, with quality food offered. He left his job in London and the business was born.

You may also want to watch:

Cheese takes centre stage in the Fleetville Larder, with an ever-changing counter full of artisan British and European cheeses. These are hand-cut to take away, or are offered to eat-in, as part of their popular cheese and meat platters. You are encouraged to try before you buy!

We tried a £25 hamper of festive favourites. It contained three cheeses - a soft brie de Meaux, Shropshire blue and black bomber cheddar - a Hawkshead relish Christmas chutney, Peter’s Yard sourdough crackers, Perello olives and a Spanish chocolate Christmas umbrella. I might have eaten the black bomber all in one sitting at my desk at midday with half of the crackers. It was very nice and made me feel quite Christmassy. However, I would not recommend eating a whole chunk of cheese of any kind, all at once. Not if you wish to have the energy to complete your working day effectively, anyway.

My boss has already eaten the piccante olives, which he described as spicy, tender and juicy, but he’s saving the Christmas chutney for nearer the big day.

I was blown away by how gorgeous and well-priced it was and am now thinking of ordering my own hampers from there.

The Fleetville Larder is fully licenced, so you can also choose from a range of wines, beers and ciders to take away.

To order a hamper or a cheese pre-order, get an order form from the store or call them. All hampers are made to order and prices from £20.