#ShopLocal gift guide: Rosie Sorrell

Rosie Sorrell has a range of lovely personalised and handmade gifts online including amazing absorbent vibrant tea-towels and gorgeous mugs. Picture: Matt Adams Archant

Stuck with ideas for Christmas presents? As part of our ShopLocal campaign we are giving a selection of local independent businesses the chance to highlight some of their favourite gift ideas...

Designed and printed locally in Marshalswick online retailer Rosie Sorrell is a colourful and bold home and giftware shop run by local mum of two Sarah Luck.

Inspired by a love of Scandi maximalism - there is no minimalism here! - Sarah creates designs that are bold and simple, with a retro aesthetic. You can find hand printed mugs, tea towels, kids mugs alongside colourful folk art, whimsical trinkets and gifts and bright acrylic jewellery.

Rosie Sorrell is named after Sarah’s grandmother who has always been a fan of bold colours. Inspired by her love of beautiful florals and ‘70s fruit patterns, Sarah wanted to recreate these themes in affordable, accessible homewares. In addition to her own designs Sarah also stocks a number of complementary small independent and larger brands such as Erstwilder, Miffy, Anneko Design Sweden, Moomins and more.

Rosie Sorrell are also one of the largest UK stockists of Swedish dish cloths, an eco-friendly alternative to sponges and paper towels. These cloths absorb up to 20 their weight, can be washed and reused many, many times and once they’ve had it - you can compost them! They’re all made in Sweden and come in 100s of colourful designs.

They sent us a delightful bee and gingerbread man Christmas tree decorations, some mugs and one of those amazing tea-towels. The bee is so unique and my niece and nephew love it. The mugs can be personalised and the snowman one is perfect for a child’s hot chocolate or babyccino over the winter months.

Sarah said: “Merry Christmas and thank you to all who consider your purchases and support small, local business. Your custom is so appreciated, especially in these uncertain times. We hope the items that we can offer will serve as fantastic gifts this Christmas!”